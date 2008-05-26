4 Nominations
Sydney Pollack (born July 1, 1934 in Lafayette, Indiana, died May 26, 2008) directed Jane Fonda in They Shoot Horses, Don’t They? (1969), Robert Redford in Jeremiah Johnson (1972), The Way We Were (1973) with Barbra Streisand, Three Days of the Condor (1975) with Faye Dunaway, The Electric Horseman (1979) with Jane Fonda, Out of Africa (1985) with Meryl Streep, Havana (1990) with Lena Olin. Pollack directed Paul Newman in Absence of Malice (1981), Dustin Hoffman in Tootsie (1982) where he also acted, Tom Cruise in The Firm (1993) from the novel by John Grisham, Harrison Ford in Sabrina (1995), Nicole Kidman in The Interpreter (2005).
