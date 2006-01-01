Sylvester_Stallone

Michael Sylvester “Sly” Stallone (born in New York City, July 6, 1946) wrote the screenplay and starred as boxer Rocky Balboa in Rocky (1976) directed by John Avildsen, he wrote, directed and starred in the sequels Rocky II (1979), Rocky III (1982), Rocky IV (1985), Rocky Balboa (2006), Rocky V (1990) was directed by John Avildsen. He reprised the role of Rocky Balboa in the spin-offs Creed (2015) and Creed II (2018) starring Michael B. Jordan. Stallone co-wrote and starred as Vietnam veteran John Rambo in First Blood (1982) and sequels, Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), Rambo III (1988), Rambo (2008) that he directed, Rambo: Last Blood (2019). He co-wrote, directed and acted in The Expendables (2010), The Expendables 2 (2012) directed by Simon West, The Expendables 3 (2014). Stallone also wrote, directed and starred in Paradise Alley (1978), acted in F.I.S.T. (1978) by Norman Jewison, Nighthawks (1981), Rhinestone (1984) with Dolly Parton, he wrote and starred in Cobra (1986), acted in Tango & Cash (1989) with Kurt Russell, Oscar (1991) by John Landis, Cliffhanger (1993) by Renny Harlin, Demolition Man (1993) with Wesley Snipes, The Specialist (1994) with Sharon Stone, Assassins (1995) with Antonio Banderas, Cop Land (1997) with Robert De Niro, Get Carter (2000).