Sylvia Sidney (born Sophia Kosow on August 8, 1910 in New York City, died on July 1, 1999) acted in City Streets (1931) with Gary Cooper, An American Tragedy (1931) by Joseph von Sternberg, Street Scene (1931) by King Vidor, Sabotage (1936) by Alfred Hitchcock, Fury (1936) with Spencer Tracy and You Only Live Once (1937) with Henry Fonda, both directed by Fritz Lang, Dead End (1937) by William Wyler. In the 1970s she acted with Joanne Woodward in Summer Wishes, Winter Dreams (1973). In the 1980s and 90s she acted in Beetlejuice (1988) and Mars Attacks! (1996), both directed by Tim Burton, Used People (1992) by Beeban Kieron.