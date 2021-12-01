Tahar Rahim (born in Belfort, France, July 4, 1981) acted in French movies like A Prophet (2009) by Jacques Audiard, American films like Mary Madgalene (2018) with Rooney Mara. He played a prisoner held at Guantanamo Bay for 14 years in The Mauritanian (2020) directed by Kevin Macdonald from the 2015 memoir Guantanamo Diary by Mohamedou Ould Salahi. On television, he acted in the miniseries The Looming Tower (2018).