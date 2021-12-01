Golden Globes logo

Tahar Rahim (born in Belfort, France, July 4, 1981) acted in French movies like A Prophet (2009) by Jacques Audiard, American films like Mary Madgalene (2018) with Rooney Mara. He played a prisoner held at Guantanamo Bay for 14 years in The Mauritanian (2020) directed by Kevin Macdonald from the 2015 memoir Guantanamo Diary by Mohamedou Ould Salahi. On television, he acted in the miniseries The Looming Tower (2018).

 

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Serpent, The

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Mauritanian, The
