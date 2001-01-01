Taraji P. Henson

Taraji Penda Henson (born in Washington D.C. September 11, 1970) acted with Tyrese Gibson in Baby Boy (2001) by John Singleton, with Terrence Howard in Hustle & Flow (2005), with Brad Pitt in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) by David Fincher, with Steve Carell and Tina Fey in Date Night (2010) by Shawn Levy. On television she stars with Terrence Howard in Empire (2015-2016). In 2016 Henson stars in Hidden Figures by Theodore Melfi with Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe and Kevin Costner.