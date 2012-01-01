Golden Globes logo

Taylor Schilling is an actress who first gained acclaim for her starring role as Piper Chapman in Orange is the New Black (2013-). She was also on the first and only season of Mercy (2009-2010) and had roles in The Lucky One (2012), Argo (2012), and The Overnight (2015).

2015 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Orange is the New Black

2014 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Orange is the New Black
