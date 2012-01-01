2 Nominations
Taylor Schilling is an actress who first gained acclaim for her starring role as Piper Chapman in Orange is the New Black (2013-). She was also on the first and only season of Mercy (2009-2010) and had roles in The Lucky One (2012), Argo (2012), and The Overnight (2015).
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesOrange is the New Black
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesOrange is the New Black