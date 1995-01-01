Golden Globes logo

Terence Stamp (born July 22, 1938 in London, England) made his film debut in Billy Bud (1962) directed by Peter Ustinov from the novel by Herman Melville, starred in The Collector (1965) directed by William Wyler from the novel by John Fowles, Modesty Blaise (1966) by Joseph Losey, Far from the Madding Crowd (1967) directed by John Schlesinger from the novel by Tomas Hardy, Toby Dammit (1968) by Federico Fellini, Teorema (1968) by Pier Paolo Pasolini. He played General Zod in Superman (1978) by Richard Donner, he acted in The Hit (1984) by Stephen Frears, Legal Eagles (1986) by Ivan Reitman, Young Guns (1988), The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994), The Limey (1999) by Steven Soderberg, Unfinished Song (2012), Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2014) by Tim Burton.

Read Tomorrow's Stars Yesterday: Terence Stamp, 1963 by Philip Berk.

1963 Winner

1963 Winner

New Star Of The Year - Actor
Billy Budd

1995 Nominee

1995 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, The
