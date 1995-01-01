Terry Gilliam

Terrence Gilliam (born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 22, 1940) joined the British comedy group Monthy Python’s Flying Circus in 1969, co-directed with Terry Jones Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975). He wrote and directed Time Bandits (1981), Brazil (1985), The Adventures of Baron Munchausen (1988). He directed The Fisher King (1991) with Robin Williams and Jeff Bridges from a script by Richard LaGravanese, Twelve Monkeys (1995) with Bruce Willis, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998) with Johnny Depp from the 1971 novel by Hunter Thompson, The Brothers Grimm (2005) with Matt Damon and Heath Ledger.