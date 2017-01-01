Golden Globes logo

Thandiwe Newton (born November 6, 1972 in London, United Kingdom) was cast in her first film at the age of 16 by film director John Duigan in Flirting, a sequel to Duigan’s 1987 film, The Year My Voice Broke.

The 44-year-old English actress is also known for roles such as Linda in The Pursuit of Happyness, Nyah Nordoff-Hall in Mission: Impossible II and Christine in Crash, where she received several awards including a BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

She currently appears as Maeve Millay in the TV series, Westworld.

2019 Nominee

2019 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Westworld

2017 Nominee

2017 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Westworld
