Thandiwe Newton (born November 6, 1972 in London, United Kingdom) was cast in her first film at the age of 16 by film director John Duigan in Flirting, a sequel to Duigan’s 1987 film, The Year My Voice Broke.

The 44-year-old English actress is also known for roles such as Linda in The Pursuit of Happyness, Nyah Nordoff-Hall in Mission: Impossible II and Christine in Crash, where she received several awards including a BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

She currently appears as Maeve Millay in the TV series, Westworld.