Thomas Vinterberg

2 Nominations
Thomas Vinterberg

Golden Globe nominee Thomas Vinterberg was born on May 19, 1969 in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Danish director who together with Lars Von Trier founded Dogme 95, a movement created in 1995 establishing a set of well-defined rules for the development of films. The first film of this movement was The Celebration (1998), which achieved great success, winning the Cannes Grand Jury Award and getting Vinterberg his first Golden Globe nomination. During his career he has directed several films, some very different from the ideas of Dogma 95. Among these, It's all about Love (2003) with international stars such as Sean Penn and Joaquin Phoenix, and Far From The Madding Crowd (2015). In 2012 he wrote and directed The Hunt, which gained him Golden Globe nominations as writer and director. The protagonist of the film was Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, with whom the director also collaborated in the recent Another Round (2020), a highly successful film that led him to obtain a Golden Globe nomination along with other awards.

2014 Nominee

2014 Nominee

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
The Hunt

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
The Celebration
