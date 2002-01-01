Katherine Matilda “Tilda” Swinton (born November 5, 1960 in London, England), an actress and performance artist, played the title role in Orlando (1992) directed by Sally Potter from the 1928 novel by Virginia Woolf. She had leading roles in The Deep End (2001), I am Love (2009) and A Bigger Splash (2015) both directed by Luca Guadagnino, We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011) and Only Lovers Left Alive (2013) by Jim Jarmusch with Tom Hiddleston. She played supporting characters in Michael Clayton (2007) by Tony Gilroy with George Clooney, Burn After Reading (2008) and Hail Caesar! (2016) both directed by the Coen Bros, Moonrise Kingdom (2012) and The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) both by Wes Anderson, Trainwreck (2015) by Judd Apatow with Amy Schumer. She was the White Witch in The Chronicles of Narnia film series (2005, 2008, 2010). She played the Ancient One in Marvel Comics Doctor Strange (2016) starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Avengers: Endgame (2019). Swinton acted in Hail Caesar! (2016) by Joel and Ethan Coen, Okja (2017) by Bong Joon-ho, Suspiria (2018) by Luca Guadagnino, The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) with Dev Patel, The French Dispatch (2021) by Wes Anderson.
