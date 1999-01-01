Timothy “Tim” Burton (born in Burbank, California, August 25, 1858) started his career as a movie director with Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985) and Beetlejuice (1988). He directed Johnny Depp in Edward Scissorhands (1990) with Winona Ryder, Ed Wood (1994) with Martin Landau, Sleepy Hollow (1999) with Christina Ricci, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) from the 1964 book by Roald Dahl, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) with Helena Bonham Carter, Alice in Wonderland (2010) from the novels by Lewis Carroll, Dark Shadows (2012). He also directed Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992) with Michael Keaton, Big Fish (2003) from the 1998 novel by Daniel Wallace, Big Eyes (2014) with Amy Adams, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children from the 2011 novel by Ransom Riggs, Dumbo (2019) live-action version of Disney’s 1941 animated film.

Burton directed the stop-motion animated features The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), Corpse Bride (2005), Frankenweenie (2012).