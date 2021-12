Tim Robbins

Timothy Robbins (born October 16, 1958 in West Covina, California) acted with Susan Sarandon and Kevin Costner in Bull Durham (1988) by Ron Shelton, Jacob’s Ladder (1990) by Adrian Lyne, The Player (1992) by Robert Altman, The Shawshank Redemption (1994) by Frank Darabont, The Hudsucker Proxy (1994) by Joel and Ethan Coen, Human Nature (2001) by Michel Gondry, The Truth About Charlie (2002) by Jonathan Demme, Mystic River (2003) by Clint Eastwood. He acted with Mark Ruffalo in Dark Waters (2019) by Todd Haynes.

Robbins directed Bob Roberts (1992), Dead Man Walking (1995) with Sean Penn and Susan Sarandon, Cradle Will Rock (1999).

On television, he acted in Cinema Verite (2011).