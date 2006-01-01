Six times nominated and two-time Golden Globe winner Elizabeth Stamatina "Tina" Fey was born on May 18, 1970, in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. One of the most famous female faces the American comedy scene, Tina is the first female head writer in the history of Saturday Night Live. Among the most profitable collaborations are those linked to the Weekend Update (2000 - 2006) with Jimmy Fallon and later with her friend in real life Amy Poehler.

Over the years Tina has created and acted in several TV projects. The best known, 30 Rock, aired for 138 episodes from 2006 to 2013 and won her two Golden Globes (2008 and 2009) both as best comedy series and best actress. In addition to television, Tina has also written successful films for the big screen, such as Mean Girls (2004), starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams. As an actress she had several lead and co-starring roles: Baby Mama (2008), Date Night (2010), This Is Where I Leave You (2014), Sisters (2015), Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (2016). Together with Amy Poehler, they hosted the Golden Globes for three consecutive years, from 2013 to 2015 and again in 2020.