Golden Globes logo

Tobey Maguire

1 Nominations

Tobias Vincent “Tobey” Maguire (born June 27, 1975 in Santa Monica, California) played Marvel Comics superhero Peter Parker in the Spider-Man trilogy (2002, 2004, 2007) directed by Sam Raimi. He starred in Pleasantville (1998) and Seabiscuit (2003) both directed by Gary Ross, The Cider House Rules (1999) directed by Lasse Hallstrom from the 1985 novel by John Irving. He acted with Michael Douglas in Wonder Boys (2000) directed by Curtis Hanson from the 1995 novel by Michael Chabon, with George Clooney in The Good German (2006) by Steven Soderberg, with Jake Gyllenhaal in Brothers (2009) by Jim Sheridan, with Leonardo DiCaprio in The Great Gatsby (2013) directed by Baz Lurhman from the 1925 novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. He played chess champion Bobby Fisher in Pawn Sacrifice (2015) by Edward Zwick.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2010 Nominee

2010 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Brothers
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.