Tobias Vincent “Tobey” Maguire (born June 27, 1975 in Santa Monica, California) played Marvel Comics superhero Peter Parker in the Spider-Man trilogy (2002, 2004, 2007) directed by Sam Raimi. He starred in Pleasantville (1998) and Seabiscuit (2003) both directed by Gary Ross, The Cider House Rules (1999) directed by Lasse Hallstrom from the 1985 novel by John Irving. He acted with Michael Douglas in Wonder Boys (2000) directed by Curtis Hanson from the 1995 novel by Michael Chabon, with George Clooney in The Good German (2006) by Steven Soderberg, with Jake Gyllenhaal in Brothers (2009) by Jim Sheridan, with Leonardo DiCaprio in The Great Gatsby (2013) directed by Baz Lurhman from the 1925 novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. He played chess champion Bobby Fisher in Pawn Sacrifice (2015) by Edward Zwick.