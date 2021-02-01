Golden Globes logo

Todd Haynes

3 Nominations

Todd Haynes (born January 2, 1961 in Los Angeles, California) wrote and directed Poison (1991), Safe (1995) with Julianne MooreVelvet Goldmine (1998), Far From Heaven (2002) with Julianne Moore and Dennis QuaidI'm Not There (2007) about Bob Dylan. He directed Carol (2015) from the 1952 novel by The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith, starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara. On television, he directed Mildred Pierce (2011) with Kate Winslet from the 1941 novel by James Cain.

Haynes directed Wonderstruck (2017) from the 2011 novel by Brian Selznick. Dark Waters (2019) with Mark Ruffalo.

 

2016 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Carol

2012 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Mildred Pierce

2003 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Far From Heaven
