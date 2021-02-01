Todd Haynes (born January 2, 1961 in Los Angeles, California) wrote and directed Poison (1991), Safe (1995) with Julianne Moore, Velvet Goldmine (1998), Far From Heaven (2002) with Julianne Moore and Dennis Quaid, I'm Not There (2007) about Bob Dylan. He directed Carol (2015) from the 1952 novel by The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith, starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara. On television, he directed Mildred Pierce (2011) with Kate Winslet from the 1941 novel by James Cain.

Haynes directed Wonderstruck (2017) from the 2011 novel by Brian Selznick. Dark Waters (2019) with Mark Ruffalo.

