Todd Phillips (born Todd Bunzl on December 20, 1970 in Brooklyn, New York) directed comedies like Old School (2003) with Luke Wilson and Will Ferrell, Starsky & Hutch (2004) with Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson, Due Date (2010) with Robert Downey Jr. and Zach Galafianakis, The Hangover (2009) and sequels with Bradley Cooper, War Dogs (2016) with Jonah Hill and Miles Teller. He directed Joker (2019) with Joaquin Phoenix, the origin story of DC Comics villain.