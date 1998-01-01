Tom Courtenay

Thomas Courtenay (born in Hull, England, February 25, 1937) acted in movies like The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner (1962) by Tony Richardson, Billy Liar (1963) by John Schlesinger, King and Country (1965) by Joseph Losey with Dirk Bogarde, Doctor Zhivago (1965) directed by David Lean from the 1957 novel by Boris Pasternak, The Dresser (1983) by Peter Yates with Albert Finney. He later acted in Last Orders (2001) by Fred Schepisi, Gambit (2012), Quartet (2012) directed by Dustin Hoffman, 45 Years (2015) with Charlotte Rampling, The Aeronauts (2019) by Tom Harper, Summerland (2020) by Jessica Swayle.

On television, he acted in programs like the TV movie A Rather English Marriage (1998), the miniseries Little Dorrit (2008), the drama series Unforgotten (2015).