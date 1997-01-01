Golden Globes logo

Tom Cruise

7 Nominations
3 Wins

Thomas “Tom” Cruise (born July 3, 1962 in Syracuse, New York) made his screen debut at age 19 in Endless Love (1981) by Franco Zeffirelli with Brooke Shields. He starred in Risky Business (1983), Top Gun (1986), The Color of Money (1986) by Martin Scorsese with Paul Newman, Rain Man (1988) by Barry Levinson with Dustin Hoffman, Born on the Fourth of July (1990) by Oliver Stone, Days of Thunder (1990) by Tony Scott, Far and Away (1992) by Ron Howard with Nicole Kidman, A Few Good Men (1992) by Rob Reiner, Interview with the Vampire (1994) directed by Neil Jordan from the 1976 novel by Anne Rice, Jerry Maguire (1996) by Cameron Crowe, Magnolia (1999) by Paul Thomas Anderson, Vanilla Sky (2001) with Penelope Cruz, Minority Report (2002) by Steven Spielberg, The Last Samurai (2003) by Edward Zwick, Tropic Thunder (2008) by Ben Stiller. Cruise played agent Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible (1996) by Brian De Palma and sequels M:I-2 (2000) by John Woo, M:I-3 (2006) by J.J. Abrams, Ghost Protocol (2011), Rogue Nation (2015), he starred in Jack Reacher (2012) directed by Christopher McQuarrie from the 2005 novel One Shot by Lee Child, and sequel Never Go Back (2016), acted in Edge of Tomorrow (2014) by Doug Liman with Emily Blunt.

Cruise starred in The Mummy (2017) and American Made (2017) by Doug Liman

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2000 Winner

2000 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Magnolia

1997 Winner

1997 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Jerry Maguire

1990 Winner

1990 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Born on the Fourth of July

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Tropic Thunder

2004 Nominee

2004 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
The Last Samurai

1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Few Good Men, A

1984 Nominee

1984 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Risky Business
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.