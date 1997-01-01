Thomas “Tom” Cruise (born July 3, 1962 in Syracuse, New York) made his screen debut at age 19 in Endless Love (1981) by Franco Zeffirelli with Brooke Shields. He starred in Risky Business (1983), Top Gun (1986), The Color of Money (1986) by Martin Scorsese with Paul Newman, Rain Man (1988) by Barry Levinson with Dustin Hoffman, Born on the Fourth of July (1990) by Oliver Stone, Days of Thunder (1990) by Tony Scott, Far and Away (1992) by Ron Howard with Nicole Kidman, A Few Good Men (1992) by Rob Reiner, Interview with the Vampire (1994) directed by Neil Jordan from the 1976 novel by Anne Rice, Jerry Maguire (1996) by Cameron Crowe, Magnolia (1999) by Paul Thomas Anderson, Vanilla Sky (2001) with Penelope Cruz, Minority Report (2002) by Steven Spielberg, The Last Samurai (2003) by Edward Zwick, Tropic Thunder (2008) by Ben Stiller. Cruise played agent Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible (1996) by Brian De Palma and sequels M:I-2 (2000) by John Woo, M:I-3 (2006) by J.J. Abrams, Ghost Protocol (2011), Rogue Nation (2015), he starred in Jack Reacher (2012) directed by Christopher McQuarrie from the 2005 novel One Shot by Lee Child, and sequel Never Go Back (2016), acted in Edge of Tomorrow (2014) by Doug Liman with Emily Blunt.

Cruise starred in The Mummy (2017) and American Made (2017) by Doug Liman