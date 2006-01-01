Thomas “Tom” Ford (born August 27, 1961), a fashion designer who was creative director at Gucci and Ives Saint Laurent, then started his own “Tom Ford” label in 2006, became a film director in 2009 when he adapted A Single Man, a 1964 novel by Christopher Isherwood, into a movie starring Colin Firth and Julianne Moore. In 2016 he wrote the screenplay and directed Nocturnal Animals from the 1993 novel Tony and Susan by Austin Wright, starring Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal.