Golden Globes logo

Tom Hiddleston

2 Nominations
1 Wins

Thomas “Tom” Hiddleston (born February 9, 1981 in London, England) started his acting career on stage; he played Loki in Marvel’s Thor (2011) directed by Kenneth Branagh with Chris Hemsworth and Anthony Hopkins, Thor: The Dark World (2013) and The Avengers (2012). He acted in War Horse (2011) by Steven Spielberg, The Deep Blue Sea (2011) with Rachel Weisz, Only Lovers Left Alive (2013) by Jim Jarmusch with Tilda Swinton, Crimson Peak (2105) by Guillermo del Toro with Jessica Chastain. In 2016 he acted in High Rise from the 1975 novel by J.G. Ballard, played country singer Hank Williams in I Saw the Light. On television Hiddleston starred with Hugh Laurie in The Night Manager, directed by Suzanne Bier from the 1993 novel by John le Carré.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2017 Winner

2017 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
The Night Manager

2017 Nominee

2017 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
The Night Manager
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.