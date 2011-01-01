Thomas “Tom” Hiddleston (born February 9, 1981 in London, England) started his acting career on stage; he played Loki in Marvel’s Thor (2011) directed by Kenneth Branagh with Chris Hemsworth and Anthony Hopkins, Thor: The Dark World (2013) and The Avengers (2012). He acted in War Horse (2011) by Steven Spielberg, The Deep Blue Sea (2011) with Rachel Weisz, Only Lovers Left Alive (2013) by Jim Jarmusch with Tilda Swinton, Crimson Peak (2105) by Guillermo del Toro with Jessica Chastain. In 2016 he acted in High Rise from the 1975 novel by J.G. Ballard, played country singer Hank Williams in I Saw the Light. On television Hiddleston starred with Hugh Laurie in The Night Manager, directed by Suzanne Bier from the 1993 novel by John le Carré.