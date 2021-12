Thomas George “Tom” Hooper (born October 5, 1973 in London, England) directed on television Prime Suspect (2003) and Elizabeth I (2005) with Helen Mirren, Longford (2006) with Jim Broadbent, John Adams (2008) with Paul Giamatti. He directed the movie The King’s Speech (2010) with Colin Firth and Geoffrey Rush, the musical Les Misérables (2012) with Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe, The Danish Girl (2015) with Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikander.