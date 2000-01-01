Golden Globes logo

Thomas “Tom” McCarthy (born in New Providence, New Jersey, June 7, 1966) is a screenwriter, director, and actor. As an actor he appeared in films like Meet the Parents (2000), Good Night, and Good Luck (2005) by George Clooney, Flags of Our Fathers (2006), by Clint Eastwood, The Lovely Bones (2009) by Peter Jackson, on television in Boston Public (2000-2001) and The Wire (2008). He co-wrote the animated movie Up (2009), wrote and directed The Station Agent (2003) with Peter Dinklage, The Visitor (2007) with Richard Jenkins, Win Win (2011) with Paul Giamatti. He earned two Golden Globe nominations for writing and directing Spotlight (2015) about the Boston Globe investigation of sexual abuse by Catholic priests. He directed and co-wrote Stillwater (2021) starring Matt Damon.

Best Director Motion Picture
Spotlight

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Spotlight
