Tony Curtis (born Bernard Schwartz in New York City, June 3, 1925, died September 29, 2010) acted with his wife Janet Leigh in Houdini (1953), with Burt Lancaster in Trapeze (1956) and The Sweet Smell of Success (1957), with Sidney Poitier in The Defiant Ones (1958) by Stanley Kramer, with Jack Lemmon in Some Like It Hot (1959) by Billy Wilder, with Cary Grant in Operation Petticoat (1959) by Blake Edwards, with Kirk Douglas in Spartacus (1960) by Stanley Kubrick, with Debbie Reynolds in Goodbye Charlie (1964) by Vincent Minnelli, with Natalie Wood in Sex and the Single Girl (1964). He starred in the drama The Boston Strangler (1968).