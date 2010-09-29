Golden Globes logo

Tony Curtis

4 Nominations
2 Wins

Tony Curtis (born Bernard Schwartz in New York City, June 3, 1925, died September 29, 2010) acted with his wife Janet Leigh in Houdini (1953), with Burt Lancaster in Trapeze (1956) and The Sweet Smell of Success (1957), with Sidney Poitier in The Defiant Ones (1958) by Stanley Kramer, with Jack Lemmon in Some Like It Hot (1959) by Billy Wilder, with Cary Grant in Operation Petticoat (1959) by Blake Edwards, with Kirk Douglas in Spartacus (1960) by Stanley Kubrick, with Debbie Reynolds in Goodbye Charlie (1964) by Vincent Minnelli, with Natalie Wood in Sex and the Single Girl (1964). He starred in the drama The Boston Strangler (1968).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1961 Winner

1961 Winner

World Film Favorites
Tony Curtis

1958 Winner

1958 Winner

World Film Favorites
Tony Curtis

1969 Nominee

1969 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Boston Strangler, The

1959 Nominee

1959 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Defiant Ones, The
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.