6 Nominations
Anthony Randall (born Aryeh Rosenberg in Tulsa, Oklahoma, February 26, 1920, died May 17, 2004) acted in plays on Broadway, in movies like Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter? (1957) with Jane Mansfield, The Mating Game (1959) with Debbie Reynolds, Pillow Talk (1959) and Lover Come Back (1961) with Doris Day, Let’s Make Love (1960) with Marilyn Monroe, Boys’ Night Out (1962) with Kim Novak. On television, he acted in The Odd Couple (1965-1970 with Jack Klugman, The Tony Randall Show (1976-1978), Love, Sidney (1981-1983).
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
1983 Nominee
1983 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy SeriesLove, Sidney
1982 Nominee
1982 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy SeriesLove, Sidney
1977 Nominee
1977 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy SeriesTony Randall Show, The
1962 Nominee
1962 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - Motion PictureLover Come Back
1960 Nominee
1960 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - Motion PicturePillow Talk
1958 Nominee
1958 Nominee
Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/ComedyWill Success Spoil Rock Hunter?