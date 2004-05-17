Golden Globes logo

Anthony Randall (born Aryeh Rosenberg in Tulsa, Oklahoma, February 26, 1920, died May 17, 2004) acted in plays on Broadway, in movies like Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter? (1957) with Jane Mansfield, The Mating Game (1959) with Debbie Reynolds, Pillow Talk (1959) and Lover Come Back (1961) with Doris Day, Let’s Make Love (1960) with Marilyn Monroe, Boys’ Night Out (1962) with Kim Novak. On television, he acted in The Odd Couple (1965-1970 with Jack Klugman, The Tony Randall Show (1976-1978), Love, Sidney (1981-1983).

1983 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Love, Sidney

1982 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Love, Sidney

1977 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Tony Randall Show, The

1962 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Lover Come Back

1960 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Pillow Talk

1958 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter?
