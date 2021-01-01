Golden Globes logo

Tony Richardson

1 Nominations
Tony Richardson

Cecil Antonio “Tony” Richardson (born in England June 5, 1928, died November 14, 1991) directed British New Wave movies like Look Back in Anger (1959) with Richard Burton, The Entertainer (1960) with Laurence Olivier, A Taste of Honey (1961), with Rita Tushingham, The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner (1962) with Tom Courtenay, Tom Jones (1963) with Albert Finney from the 1749 novel by Henry Fielding, The Loved One (1965). He also directed Joseph Andrews (1977), The Hotel New Hampshire (1984) with Jodie Foster, Blue Sky (1994) with Jessica Lange. He was married to Vanessa Redgrave with whom he had two daughters, Natasha and Joely.

 

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1964 Nominee

1964 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Tom Jones
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.