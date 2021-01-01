Cecil Antonio “Tony” Richardson (born in England June 5, 1928, died November 14, 1991) directed British New Wave movies like Look Back in Anger (1959) with Richard Burton, The Entertainer (1960) with Laurence Olivier, A Taste of Honey (1961), with Rita Tushingham, The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner (1962) with Tom Courtenay, Tom Jones (1963) with Albert Finney from the 1749 novel by Henry Fielding, The Loved One (1965). He also directed Joseph Andrews (1977), The Hotel New Hampshire (1984) with Jodie Foster, Blue Sky (1994) with Jessica Lange. He was married to Vanessa Redgrave with whom he had two daughters, Natasha and Joely.