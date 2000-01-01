Golden Globes logo

Tracee Ellis Ross (born October 29, 1972 in Los Angeles, California) is the daughter of Motown singer-actress Diana Ross and music business manager Robert Ellis Silberstein. Ross attended The Dalton School in Manhattan, the Institut Le Rosey in Switzerland and Brown University where she graduated in 1994 with a theatre degree. She played the leading role as Joan Clayton in the comedy series Girlfriends (2000-2008) and has appeared in films such as Hanging Up (2000), I-See-You.Corn (2006) and Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) before returning to TV playing Dr. Carla Reed in the sitcom Reed Between the Lines. She acted in The High Note (2020) directed by Nisha Ganadra.

Ross began starring as Dr. Rainbow Johnson in 2014 in the comedy series Black-ish where she has received awards and acclaim.

2017 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Black-ish

2022 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Black-ish
