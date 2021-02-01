Two–time Golden Globe winner Trent Reznor was born March 17, 1965, in New Castle, Pennsylvania. Frontman of Nine Inch Nails, a very successful American rock band active since 1988, Trent has always been linked to cinema and participated with his band to the soundtracks of Oliver Stone's Natural Born Killers in 1994 and David Lynch's Lost Highway in 1997.

Since 2010 he began to work as a film composer more consistently and together with his bandmate Atticus Ross composed the soundtrack for David Fincher's The Social Network, for which he won the Golden Globe in 2011, working with the same director on The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011), Gone Girl (2014) and Mank (2020). In 2021 he won his second Golden Globe, producing the soundtrack for the animated film Soul.