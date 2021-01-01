Golden Globes logo

Tuesday Weld

2 Nominations
1 Wins

Tuesday Weld (born Susan Weld in New York City, August 27, 1943) acted in movies like The Five Pennies (1959) with Danny Kaye, The Cincinnati Kid (1963) by Norman Jewison with Steve McQueen, Play It as It Lays (1972) with Anthony Perkins, Looking for Mr. Goodbar (1977) with Diane Keaton, Who'll Stop the Rain (1978) with Nick Nolte, Thief (1981) by Michael Mann with James Caan, Once Upon a Time in America (1984) by Sergio Leone, Falling Down (1993) by Joel Schumacher with Michael Douglas. On television she acted in The Winter of Our Discontent (1983) with Donald Sutherland

1960 Winner

New Star Of The Year - Actress
Five Pennies, The

1973 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Play It as It Lays
