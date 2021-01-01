Golden Globes logo

Ugo Tognazzi (born in Cremona, Italy, March, 23, 1922, died October 27, 1990) acted in movies like Il federale (The Fascist, 1961) and La voglia matta (Crazy Desire, 1962) by Luciano Salce, I mostri (1963) by Dino Risi, L’ape regina (The Conjugal Bed, 1963), La donna scimmia (The Ape Woman, 1964) and La grande abbuffata (La Grande Bouffe, 1973) directed by Marco Ferreri, L’immorale (The Climax, 1967) by Pietro Germi, Romanzo popolare (Come Home and Meet my Wife, 1974) and Amici miei (My Friends, 1975) by Mario Monicelli, La tragedia di un uomo ridicolo (Tragedy of a Ridiculous Man, 1981) by Bernardo Bertolucci.

Read Ugo Tognazzi – Un Italiano ai Golden Globes by Elisa Leonelli.

1968 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
The Climax
