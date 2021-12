Vanessa Kirby (born in London, England, April 18, 1988) acted on stage, played Princess Margaret in the television series The Crown (2016-2017). In movies she acted in Mission Impossible: Fallout (2017) with Tom Cruise, Pieces of a Woman (2020) with Shia LaBeouf and Ellen Burstyn, The World to Come (2021) with Katherine Waterston.