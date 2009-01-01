Golden Globes logo

Vera Farmiga

1 Nominations

Vera Ann Farmiga (born August 6, 1973 in Clifton, New Jersey) acted with George Clooney in Up in the Air (2009) directed by Jason Reitman from the 2001 novel by Walter Kim, with Jake Gyllenhaal in Source Code (2011), with Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds in Safe House (2012). She directed and starred in Higher Ground (2011).  She acted in At Middleton (2013) with Andy Garcia, The Judge (2014) with Robert Duvall and Robert Downey Jr.  On television she stars with Freddie Highmore in the TV series Bates Motel (2013-2016), a prequel to the movie Psycho (1960) by Alfred Hitchcock.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2010 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Up In The Air
