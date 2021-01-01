Golden Globes logo

Vittorio De Sica

4 Nominations
4 Wins
Photograph of actor and director Vittorio De Sica circa 1962

Vittorio De Sica (born in Sora, Italy, July 7, 1901, died November 13, 1974), Italian actor and film director, acted in movies like The Earrings of Madame De… (1953) directed by Max Ophüls, Bread, Love and Dreams (1953) by Luigi Comencini with Gina Lollobrigida, Too Bad She’s Bad (1954) by Alessandro Blasetti with Sophia Loren, A Farewell to Arms (1957) directed by Charles Vidor from the 1929 novel by Ernest Hemingway, General Della Rovere (1959) by Roberto Rossellini. He directed movies like Shoeshine (1946), The Bicycle Thief (1948), Miracle in Milan (1951), Umberto D. (1952), Terminal Station (1953), The Gold of Naples (1954), Two Women (1961), Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow (1963) and Marriage Italian Style (1964) both starring Sophia Loren and Marcello Mastroianni, The Garden of the Finzi-Continis (1972) from the 1962 novel by Giorgio Bassani.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1965 Winner

1965 Winner

Foreign Film - Foreign Language
Marriage Italian Style

1964 Winner

1964 Winner

Samuel Goldwyn International Award
Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow

1962 Winner

1962 Winner

Foreign Film - Foreign Language
Two Women

1950 Winner

1950 Winner

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
The Bicycle Thief
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.