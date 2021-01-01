Vittorio De Sica (born in Sora, Italy, July 7, 1901, died November 13, 1974), Italian actor and film director, acted in movies like The Earrings of Madame De… (1953) directed by Max Ophüls, Bread, Love and Dreams (1953) by Luigi Comencini with Gina Lollobrigida, Too Bad She’s Bad (1954) by Alessandro Blasetti with Sophia Loren, A Farewell to Arms (1957) directed by Charles Vidor from the 1929 novel by Ernest Hemingway, General Della Rovere (1959) by Roberto Rossellini. He directed movies like Shoeshine (1946), The Bicycle Thief (1948), Miracle in Milan (1951), Umberto D. (1952), Terminal Station (1953), The Gold of Naples (1954), Two Women (1961), Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow (1963) and Marriage Italian Style (1964) both starring Sophia Loren and Marcello Mastroianni, The Garden of the Finzi-Continis (1972) from the 1962 novel by Giorgio Bassani.