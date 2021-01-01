Vivien Leigh (born Vivian Mary Hartley in Darjeeling, India, November 5, 1913, died July 8, 1967) became Lady Olivier in 1947, after marrying actor Sir Laurence Olivier in 1940. She acted on the British stage and in movies like Fire Over England (1937) with Laurence Olivier, A Yank at Oxford (1938) with Robert Taylor, Gone with the Wind (1939) with Clark Gable, A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) with Marlon Brando, directed by Elia Kazan from the 1947 play by Tennessee Williams, The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone (1961) with Warren Beatty, Ship of Fools (1965) with Lee Marvin.