Walter Elias "Walt" Disney (born in Chicago, Illinois, December 5, 1901, died December 15, 1966) is the pioneer of animated films. In 1928 he co-created and voiced the character of Mickey Mouse. At his Walt Disney Company, he produced classics like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), Pinocchio (1940), Fantasia (1940), Dumbo (1941), Bambi (1942), Cinderella (1950), Alice in Wonderland (1941), Peter Pan (1953), Lady and the Tramp (1955), Sleeping Beauty (1959), One Hundred and One Dalmations (1961) and the live-action musical Mary Poppins (1964) starring Julie Andrews. He conceived and built Disneyland; the theme park opened in 1955.

