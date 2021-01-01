Golden Globes logo

Walt Disney

Walter Elias "Walt" Disney (born in Chicago, Illinois, December 5, 1901, died December 15, 1966) is the pioneer of animated films. In 1928 he co-created and voiced the character of Mickey Mouse. At his Walt Disney Company, he produced classics like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), Pinocchio (1940), Fantasia (1940), Dumbo (1941), Bambi (1942), Cinderella (1950), Alice in Wonderland (1941), Peter Pan (1953), Lady and the Tramp (1955), Sleeping Beauty (1959), One Hundred and One Dalmations (1961) and the live-action musical Mary Poppins (1964) starring Julie Andrews. He conceived and built Disneyland; the theme park opened in 1955.

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Walt Disney, 1953 by Philip Berk.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1954 Winner

1954 Winner

Special Achievement Award
Living Desert, The

1953 Winner

1953 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Walt Disney

1948 Winner

1948 Winner

Special Achievement Award
Bambi
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.