Walter Huston

Walter Houston (born Houghston on April 5, 1883, in Toronto, Canada, died April 7, 1950) started acting in Vaudeville then on Broadway, acted in Hollywood movies like the Western The Virginian (1929) with Gary Cooper, directed by Victor Fleming from the 1902 novel by Owen Wister, Abraham Lincoln (1930) by D. W. Griffith, Rain (1932) with Joan Crawford, Gabriel Over the White House (1933), Dodsworth (1936) directed by William Wyler from the stage adaptation of the 1929 novel by Sinclair Lewis, The Devil and Daniel Webster (1941) by William Dieterle, the musical Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) by Michael Curtiz with James Cagney, the Western The Fury (1950) by Anthony Mann with Barbara Stanwyck. He was directed by his son John Huston in The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) with Humphrey Bogart.