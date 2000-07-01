Golden Globes logo

Walter Matthau

8 Nominations
1 Wins
Walter Matthau

Walter Matthau (born October 1, 1920 in New York City, died July 1, 2000) acted with Jack Lemmon in The Fortune Cookie (1966) by Billy Wilder, The Odd Couple (1968) from the play by Neil Simon, The Front Page (1975) and Buddy, Buddy (1981) also directed by Billy Wilder, Grumpy Old Men (1993) and Grumpier Old Men (1995). Matthau acted with Barbra Streisand in Hello Dolly! (1969) directed by Gene Kelly, with Goldie Hawn in Cactus Flower (1969), with Carol Burnett in Pete ‘n’ Tillie (1972) by Martin Ritt, with George Burns in The Sunshine Boys (1975) directed by Herbert Ross from the play by Neil Simon, with Jill Clayburg in First Monday in October (1981), with Meg Ryan in Hanging Up (2000) directed by Diane Keaton.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1976 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Sunshine Boys, The

1982 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
First Monday in October

1981 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Hopscotch

1975 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Front Page, The

1973 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Pete 'n' Tillie

1972 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Kotch

1969 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Odd Couple, The (1968)

1967 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Fortune Cookie, The
