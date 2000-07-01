Walter Matthau (born October 1, 1920 in New York City, died July 1, 2000) acted with Jack Lemmon in The Fortune Cookie (1966) by Billy Wilder, The Odd Couple (1968) from the play by Neil Simon, The Front Page (1975) and Buddy, Buddy (1981) also directed by Billy Wilder, Grumpy Old Men (1993) and Grumpier Old Men (1995). Matthau acted with Barbra Streisand in Hello Dolly! (1969) directed by Gene Kelly, with Goldie Hawn in Cactus Flower (1969), with Carol Burnett in Pete ‘n’ Tillie (1972) by Martin Ritt, with George Burns in The Sunshine Boys (1975) directed by Herbert Ross from the play by Neil Simon, with Jill Clayburg in First Monday in October (1981), with Meg Ryan in Hanging Up (2000) directed by Diane Keaton.
