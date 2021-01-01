Golden Globes logo

Walter Mortimer Mirisch (born in New York City November 8, 1921) is the producer of classics films like The Magnificent Seven (1960) by John Sturges and Golden Globe Best Picture winner In the Heat of the Night (1967). As head of Allied Artists Studios since 1950, he produced Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956) by Don Siegel, Friendly Persuasion (1956) by William Wyler, and Love in the Afternoon (1957) by Billy Wilder. After forming his Mirisch Corporation in 1957, he produced movies directed by Billy Wilder: Some Like It Hot (1959) with Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis, and Marilyn Monroe, The Apartment (1960), and Irma La Douce (1963) with Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine, West Side Story (1961) by Robert Wise. He personally produced Same Time Next Year (1978) by Robert Mulligan.

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Walter Mirisch, 1977 by Philip Berk.

1977 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Walter Mirisch

1956 Winner

Best Outdoor Drama
Wichita
