Born in Richmond Virginia on March 30, 1937, Warren Beatty followed his older sister Shirley MacLaine into acting. He made his debut in Splendor in the Grass (1961) by Elia Kazan with Natalie Wood, followed by The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone (1961) with Vivien Leigh, All Fall Down (1992) by John Frankenheimer. He co-starred with Faye Dunaway in Bonnie and Clyde (1967) by Arthur Penn, with Julie Christie in McCabe & Mrs. Miller (1971) by Robert Altman, with Jack Nicholson in The Fortune (1975) by Mike Nichols. He starred in The Parallax View (1974) by Alan Pakula, co-wrote, produced and starred in Shampoo (1975) by Hal Ashby. He co-wrote, produced, acted and directed Heaven Can Wait (1978) and Reds (1981) with Diane Keaton, produced, directed and starred in Dick Tracy (1990), produced and starred in Bugsy (1991) with Annette Bening directed by Barry Levinson. He co-wrote, produced, directed and starred in Bulworth (1998). He acted in Town & Country (2001) with Diane Keaton and Goldie Hawn. Beatty wrote, produced and directed Rules Don’t Apply (2016) where he played Howard Hughes.

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Warren Beatty, 2007 by Philip Berk

 

2007 Winner

2007 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Warren Beatty

1982 Winner

1982 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Reds

1979 Winner

1979 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Heaven Can Wait

1962 Winner

1962 Winner

New Star Of The Year - Actor
Splendor in the Grass

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Bulworth

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Bulworth

1992 Nominee

1992 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Bugsy

1982 Nominee

1982 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Reds

1982 Nominee

1982 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Reds

1976 Nominee

1976 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Shampoo

1968 Nominee

1968 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Bonnie and Clyde

1962 Nominee

1962 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Splendor in the Grass
