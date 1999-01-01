Born in Richmond Virginia on March 30, 1937, Warren Beatty followed his older sister Shirley MacLaine into acting. He made his debut in Splendor in the Grass (1961) by Elia Kazan with Natalie Wood, followed by The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone (1961) with Vivien Leigh, All Fall Down (1992) by John Frankenheimer. He co-starred with Faye Dunaway in Bonnie and Clyde (1967) by Arthur Penn, with Julie Christie in McCabe & Mrs. Miller (1971) by Robert Altman, with Jack Nicholson in The Fortune (1975) by Mike Nichols. He starred in The Parallax View (1974) by Alan Pakula, co-wrote, produced and starred in Shampoo (1975) by Hal Ashby. He co-wrote, produced, acted and directed Heaven Can Wait (1978) and Reds (1981) with Diane Keaton, produced, directed and starred in Dick Tracy (1990), produced and starred in Bugsy (1991) with Annette Bening directed by Barry Levinson. He co-wrote, produced, directed and starred in Bulworth (1998). He acted in Town & Country (2001) with Diane Keaton and Goldie Hawn. Beatty wrote, produced and directed Rules Don’t Apply (2016) where he played Howard Hughes.

