3 Nominations
2 Wins
Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg (born Caryn Johnson November 13, 1955 in New York City) was directed by Mike Nichols in a one-woman comedy show on Broadway and cast by Steven Spielberg in The Color Purple (1985) from the 1982 novel by Alice Walker, she acted in Jumpin’ Jack Flash (1986) by Penny Marshall, Clara’s Heart (1988), Ghost (1990), The Long Walk Home (1990), Sister Act (1992), Made in America (1993) with Ted Danson, Corrina, Corrina (1995), Moonlight and Valentino (1995), Boys on the Side (1995) by Herbert Ross, Ghosts of Mississippi (1996) by Rob Reiner, How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998) starring Angela Bassett.

On television, she acted in The Stand (2020) from the 1978 novel by Stephen King.

1991 Winner

1991 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Ghost

1986 Winner

1986 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Color Purple, The

1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Sister Act
