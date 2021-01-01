Will Ferrell (born John William Ferrell in Irvine, California, July 16, 1967) started on the TV show Saturday Night Live (1995-2002), acted in movies like Elf (2003) by Jon Favreau, The Producers (2005) from the Broadway musical based on the 1967 movie by Mel Brooks, Bewitched (2005) by Nora Ephron, Stranger Than Fiction (2006) by Marc Forster, Daddy’s Home (2015), Holmes & Watson (2018), Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020) with Rachel McAdams. He was directed by Adam McKay in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004), Talladega Nights (2006), Step Brothers (2008), The Other Guys (2010).