Golden Globes logo

William Friedkin

2 Nominations
2 Wins

William Friedkin (born in Chicago, Illinois August 29, 1935) directed movies like The Boys in the Band (1970), The French Connection (1971) with Gene Hackman, The Exorcist (1973) from the novel by William Peter Blatty, Cruising (1980) with Al Pacino, To Live and Die in L.A. (1985) with Willem Dafoe, Rampage (1987), Killer Joe (2011) with Matthew McConaughey.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1974 Winner

1974 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Exorcist, The

1972 Winner

1972 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
French Connection, The
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.