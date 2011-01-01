William Friedkin (born in Chicago, Illinois August 29, 1935) directed movies like The Boys in the Band (1970), The French Connection (1971) with Gene Hackman, The Exorcist (1973) from the novel by William Peter Blatty, Cruising (1980) with Al Pacino, To Live and Die in L.A. (1985) with Willem Dafoe, Rampage (1987), Killer Joe (2011) with Matthew McConaughey.