William Goldman (born in Chicago, Illinois August 12, 1931 - died November 16, 2018) wrote original screenplays for Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford, All the President’s Men (1976) directed by Alan Pakula with Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford, Maverick (1994) by Richard Donner, The Ghost and the Darkness (1996) with Val Kilmer and Michael Douglas. He adapted for the screen his own novels, Marathon Man (1976) directed by John Schlesinger with Dustin Hoffman and Laurence Olivier, Heat (1976) with Burt Reynolds, The Princess Bride (1987) by Rob Reiner. He wrote the screenplay for Misery (1990) from the novel by Stephen King directed by Rob Reiner.