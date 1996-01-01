William H. Macy

Golden Globes logo

William Hall Macy (born March 13, 1950 in Miami, Florida) played leading roles in Homicide (1991), State and Main (2000) and Oleanna (1994) by David Mamet, Fargo (1996) by the Coen Bros, Jurassic Park III (2001), The Cooler (2003). He had supporting roles in Ghosts of Mississippi (1996) by Rob Reiner, Air Force One (1997) by Wolfgang Petersen, A Civil Action (1998) by Steve Zallian, Boogie Nights (1997) and Magnolia (1999) by Paul Thomas Anderson, Pleasantville (1998) and Seabiscuit (2003) by Gary Ross, Thank You for Smoking (2006) by Jason Reitman, The Lincoln Lawyer (2011), The Sessions (2012).

On television Macy wrote and starred in the films Door to Door (2002) and The Wool Cap (2004), he stars in the series Shameless (2011-2017) with Emmy Rossum.

2018 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Shameless

2015 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Shameless

2005 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Wool Cap, The

2004 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Seabiscuit

2003 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Door to Door
