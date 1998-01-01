Golden Globes logo

Born in Washington D.C. on March 20, 1950, William Hurt made the jump from stage to screen in Altered States (1980), for which he earned a nomination for "Best New Star of the Year". He was Globes nominated for three further films in the 1980s: Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985), Children of a Lesser God (1986), and Broadcast News (1987). Since then his career has spanned numerous collaborations, including Lost in Space (1998), A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001), and Into The Wild (2007). His earned his first Golden Globe nomination in a television category for his role in Damages (2009), and his most recent Golden Globe nomination for Too Big To Fail (2012).

2012 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Too Big To Fail

2010 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Damages

1988 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Broadcast News

1987 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Children of a Lesser God

1986 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Kiss of the Spider Woman

1981 Nominee

New Star Of The Year - Actor
Altered States
