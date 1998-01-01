Born in Washington D.C. on March 20, 1950, William Hurt made the jump from stage to screen in Altered States (1980), for which he earned a nomination for "Best New Star of the Year". He was Globes nominated for three further films in the 1980s: Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985), Children of a Lesser God (1986), and Broadcast News (1987). Since then his career has spanned numerous collaborations, including Lost in Space (1998), A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001), and Into The Wild (2007). His earned his first Golden Globe nomination in a television category for his role in Damages (2009), and his most recent Golden Globe nomination for Too Big To Fail (2012).
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
2012 Nominee
2012 Nominee
2010 Nominee
2010 Nominee
1988 Nominee
1988 Nominee
1987 Nominee
1987 Nominee
1986 Nominee
1986 Nominee
1981 Nominee
1981 Nominee