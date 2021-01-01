Golden Globes logo

William A. Wellman

William Augustus Wellman (born February 29, 1896, in Brookline, Massachusetts, died December 9, 1975) directed the silent film Wings (1927) with Clara Bow, The Public Enemy (1931) with James Cagney and Jean Harlow, the original A Star Is Born (1937) with Janet Gaynor and Fredrich March, Nothing Sacred (1937) with Carole Lombard and Fredrich March, Beau Geste (1939) with Gary Cooper, Roxie Hart (1942) with Ginger Rogers, Lady of Burlesque (1943) with Barbara Stanwyck, The Story of G.I. Joe (1945) with Robert Mitchum, the Westerns The Ox-Bow Incident (1943) with Henry Fonda, Yellow Sky (1948) with Gregory Peck, Battleground (1949) with Van Johnson.

1951 Nominee

1951 Nominee

Promoting International Understanding
The Next Voice You Hear...
