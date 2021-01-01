William Wyler (born Willi Wyler in Mülhausen, Alsace-Lorraine on July 1, 1902, died July 27, 1981) directed classic Hollywood movies like Dodsworth (1936) with Walter Huston, Wuthering Heights (1939) with Laurence Olivier from the 1847 novel by Emily Brönte, Jezebel (1938) and The Letter (1940) with Bette Davis, The Westerner (1940) with Gary Cooper, Mrs. Miniver (1942) with Greer Garson and Walter Pidgeon, The Best Years of Our Lives (1946), The Heiress (1950) with Olivia de Havilland from the 1880 novel by Henry James Washington Square, Roman Holiday (1953) with Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn, Friendly Persuasion (1956) with Gary Cooper, Ben Hur (1959) with Charlton Heston, The Children’s Hour (1961) with Audrey Hepburn and Shirley MacLaine from the 1934 play by Lillian Hellman, The Collector (1965) with Terence Stamp, Funny Girl (1968) with Barbra Streisand.