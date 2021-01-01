Golden Globes logo

William Wyler

6 Nominations
1 Wins
William Wyler

William Wyler (born Willi Wyler in Mülhausen, Alsace-Lorraine on July 1, 1902, died July 27, 1981) directed classic Hollywood movies like Dodsworth (1936) with Walter Huston, Wuthering Heights (1939) with Laurence Olivier from the 1847 novel by Emily Brönte, Jezebel (1938) and The Letter (1940) with Bette Davis, The Westerner (1940) with Gary Cooper, Mrs. Miniver (1942) with Greer Garson and Walter Pidgeon, The Best Years of Our Lives (1946), The Heiress (1950) with Olivia de Havilland from the 1880 novel by Henry James Washington Square, Roman Holiday (1953) with Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn, Friendly Persuasion (1956) with Gary Cooper, Ben Hur (1959) with Charlton Heston, The Children’s Hour (1961) with Audrey Hepburn and Shirley MacLaine from the 1934 play by Lillian Hellman, The Collector (1965) with Terence Stamp, Funny Girl (1968) with Barbra Streisand.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1960 Winner

1960 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Ben-Hur

1969 Nominee

1969 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Funny Girl

1966 Nominee

1966 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Collector, The

1962 Nominee

1962 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Children's Hour, The

1957 Nominee

1957 Nominee

Promoting International Understanding
Friendly Persuasion

1950 Nominee

1950 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
The Heiress
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.