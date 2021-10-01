Golden Globes logo

Winona Ryder

3 Nominations
1 Wins

Winona Ryder (born October 29, 1971 in Winona, Minnesota) acted with Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice (1988) by Tim Burton, with Christian Slater in Heathers (1988), with Cher in Mermaids (1990), with Dennis Quaid in Great Balls of Fire! (1989) by Jim McBride, with Johnny Depp in Edward Scissorhands (1990) by Tim Burton, with Gary Oldman in Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) by Francis Ford Coppola, with Daniel Day-Lewis in The Age of Innocence (1993) directed by Martin Scorsese from the 1920 novel by Edith Wharton, with Susan Sarandon in Little Women (1994) directed by Gilllian Armstrong from the 1968 novel by Louisa May Alcott, with Ethan Hawke in Reality Bites (1994) by Ben Stiller, with Daniel Day-Lewis in The Crucible (1996) from the play by Arthur Miller, with Kenneth Branagh in Celebrity (1998) by Woody Allen, with Angelina Jolie in Girl, Interrupted (1999), with Natalie Portman in Black Swan (2010) by Darren Aronofsky. On television Ryder acts in the series Stranger Things (2016-2019), The Plot Against America (2020).

1994 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Age of Innocence, The

2017 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Stranger Things

1991 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Mermaids
