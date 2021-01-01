Golden Globes logo

Yul Brynner

1 Nominations
Yul Brynner in The King and I

Yul Brynner (born Yuliy Briner in Vladivostok, Russia, July 11, 1920, died October 10, 1985) played the King of Siam on Broadway in the musical by Rodgers and Hammerstein and in the movie version The King and I (1956) with Deborah Kerr. He acted in The Ten Commandments (1956) by Cecil B. deMille with Charlton Heston, Anastasia (1956) by Anatole Litvak with Ingrid Bergman, The Brothers Karamazov (1958) directed by Richard Brooks from the 1880 novel by Fyodor Dostoevsky, Solomon and Sheeba (1959) by King Vidor with Gina Lollobrigida, The Magnificent Seven (1960) by John Sturges with Steve McQueen, Westworld (1973) written and directed by Michael Crichton.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1957 Nominee

1957 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
King and I, The
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.