Golden Globes logo

3rd Rock From The Sun

6 Nominations
2 Wins
A group of aliens are sent to Earth, disguised as a human family, to experience and report life on the 3rd planet from the sun.

 

Director
Writer
Producer
Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1999
1998
1997
1999
Awards Database

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
John Lithgow
1998
Awards Database

1998 Nominee

1998 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
John Lithgow

1998 Nominee

1998 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
3rd Rock From The Sun
1997
Awards Database

1997 Winner

1997 Winner

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
John Lithgow

1997 Winner

1997 Winner

Best Musical/Comedy Series
3rd Rock From The Sun

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Kristen Johnston
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.